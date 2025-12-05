The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) is hard at work this week, as they gear up to host the 39th annual Miracle on Madison Avenue fundraiser.

Miracle on Madison Avenue invites consumers to come and shop in order to raise funds for The Society of MSK’s initiatives for helping children affected by cancer. This event will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Madison Avenue between East 57th Street and East 86th Street.

Over 60 stores will be participating this year, and 20% of every purchase made at the event’s participating restaurants, boutiques, and galleries will be donated to pediatric programs at MSK Kids.

Organized in partnership with the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District, The Society of MSK has been chosen as the beneficiary of the event for the 14th consecutive year.

“Fourteen years ago, the Madison Avenue BID invited The Society of MSK to become the beneficiary of Miracle on Madison that year,” said President of The Society of MSK Claudia Taylor Overstrom. “The Madison Avenue BID had previously raised funds for MSK’s Breast Cancer programs and wanted to expand its relationship with the hospital to focus on pediatric care. It was a perfect fit for Miracle, which has always been about bringing joy and support to children in need during the holiday season.”

Overstrom also noted that to celebrate the 39th this year, Cassie Donegan – Miss America 2026 – launched the event on November 18th. On this day, she traveled to visit pediatric patients at MSK and lit up decorations on Madison Avenue later that evening.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting will kick off the day as blue and white balloons will line Madison Avenue in front of the participating businesses. Shoppers will find “miracle” gift displays as well as carolers, delicious holiday treats, and visits from MSK Caring Canines therapy dog team.

“Our goal for this year’s Miracle on Madison is to raise as much as possible to support MSK Kids, while continuing to expand the number of stores that take part in the tradition,” said Overstrom. “With more than 70 stores joining us and 20 of The Society’s board members serving as Hosts, we are focused on making the event bigger, more festive, and more impactful than ever. It’s about turning holiday shopping into a joyful experience that delivers real support for children and families at MSK.”

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to give back this holiday season, while also checking some holiday shopping off your to-do list!

Can’t attend the event in person? Be sure to call or email the specific retailer’s designated “Miracle Personal Shopper” and let them know what you would like your purchase to be rung up on Saturday, December 6th and benefit the Society of MSK.

If your shopping is already done, be sure to visit giving.mskcc.org to donate to the cause.