Adopt a rabbit and get a free bunny starter kit from Animal Care Centers of NYC

A mobile unit will have available bunnies in Central Park on Saturday.

New Yorkers interested in opening their homes to a new furry bunny friend this summer will now receive rabbit starter kits to give them a hopping start, according to Animal Care Centers.

And this Saturday, the fur balls will be available in Central Park at the first-ever rabbit-only mobile adoption event, hosted by the NYPD. Interested adopters should stop by inside the park, near 64th Street, between noon and 4 p.m. Ten adoptable rabbits will be waiting.

While supplies last, adopters will each receive a starter kit complete with some bunny essentials, like a litter box, a grass mat and hay — because bunnies can’t ever get enough of that. Each kit is valued at about $50.

“We’re hoping animal lovers will hop on over to our Manhattan Care Center or to Saturday’s special adoption event in Central Park to meet with an Adoption Counselor and bring a beautiful bunny home,” Jessica Vaccaro, ACC’s adoption manager, said in a statement.

But if you can’t make it this weekend, ACC has more than 70 rabbits available weekdays from noon to 8 p.m. (weekends, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at its adoption center located at 326 E. 110th Street.

Adoption fees for rabbits are $50 for one, $75 for a bonded pair.

And if your bunny is looking for a (fixed) friend, you can set up an appointment for bunny speed dating by emailing adoption@nycacc.org. Bunny life is always sweeter with a friend.