Animal Care Centers of NYC waives adoption fees for 2016 Olympic Games

These cats deserve gold medals for cuteness!

Animal Care Centers of NYC is cheering on Team USA in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio by waiving select adoption fees through Aug. 31.

Throughout the month, you can bring home one of the shelter’s little Olympians — adoptable cats over the age of 6 months — for free. Cami, a featherweight boxing champion (pictured at right) and Hazel (left), who we’re told is the star of the rhythmic gymnastic team, are just two of 300 cats waiting for homes.

You can visit the cats at the shelter’s three locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island from noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

On select days, the cats will also be available for adoption at the following locations:

Aug. 13, noon to 4 p.m.: Petco Gateway Mall (528 Gateway Drive, No. 4, Brooklyn)

Aug. 14, noon to 4 p.m.: Birch Coffee (866 Hunts Point Ave., Bronx)

Aug. 20, noon to 4 p.m.: Garber Hardware (710 Greenwich St., New York)

Aug. 20, noon to 4 p.m.: Petco Riverdale (193 W. 237th St., Bronx)

Aug. 21, noon to 4 p.m.: Petco Union Square (860 Broadway, New York)

Aug. 27, noon to 4 p.m.: Petco Forest Hills (9111 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills)

Aug. 28, noon to 4 p.m.: Zoomies NYC (434 Hudson St., New York)