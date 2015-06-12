Upper East Side Apple Store blends old and new

For their latest NYC outpost, Apple is marrying past and present.

Something old, something new…

For their latest NYC outpost, Apple is marrying past and present, placing the latest tech must-haves inside a Beaux Arts building that was home to the grand U.S. Mortgage & Trust bank in the 1920s.

Metal chandeliers, modeled after the originals, watch over iPads. When the store opens on Saturday, customers will ponder whether to choose the iPhone 6 or 6 Plus while sheltered by Botticino marble, the same marble used at Grand Central Terminal.

And the most badass feature by far is the bank’s vault-turned-VIP-room, reserved for those trying on the $10-17,000 Apple Watch Edition.

Some neighbors of 940 Madison Ave. are not thrilled about the crowds the store is expected to bring, the New York Daily News reports, but hey, at least they’re not getting a Fifth Avenue-style giant glass box in the nabe. Doors open Saturday at 9 a.m.