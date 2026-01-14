Applications open to paint a DSNY garbage truck this spring

New York City artists will be able to give some New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) trucks a makeover this spring.

“Trucks of Art” invites all artists, no matter their skill level, to submit applications to transform a 46,000-pound DSNY collection vehicle into a work of art. Now in its third year, the program is put on in partnership with DSNY and the Sanitation Foundation.

“Sanitation trucks have become part of our city’s streetscape, and today we announce a third opportunity for local artists to reimagine these trucks as 400 square feet of metal canvas and transform them into roving works of art,” said Acting Commissioner Javier Lojan. “Previous Trucks of Art are still on collection routes in all five boroughs, and we are thrilled to be adding five more to our fleet this spring.”

“The Sanitation Foundation is proud to partner with DSNY on Trucks of Art 2026, a program that brings artists, communities, and Sanitation workers together in a highly visible and meaningful way. These trucks carry more than waste – they carry stories of creativity, sustainability and civic pride across all five boroughs.”

Priority will be given to proposals that celebrate sustainability, keeping the city clean, and the DSNY workforce. Artists are encouraged to use paints that would otherwise be thrown out or recycled to promote sustainability. Those who are interested in applying can fill out an application online and must include design mock-ups. The selected artists will be given a stipend of $1,500 by the Sanitation Foundation.

DSNY is asking residents of NYC to support the initiative by donating unwanted paints (cans, sprays, and tubes) at the Department’s Special Waste Drop-off Locations. Artists will select the paints they’ll need for the project, and the rest will be recycled or properly disposed.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 8. DSNY and the Sanitation Foundation will determine the finalists. The trucks will be painted in April.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/TruckArt.