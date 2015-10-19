Barneys New York now offering same-day delivery in Manhattan and Brooklyn

Exciting news for the impatient!Barneys New York has joined luxury online retailer Net-a-Porter in appeasing the whims of city fashionistas, …

Exciting news for the impatient!

Barneys New York has joined luxury online retailer Net-a-Porter in appeasing the whims of city fashionistas, now offering same-day delivery in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

That impulsive purchase needs to be placed online before noon on weekdays, and before 10 a.m. on Saturdays (not available Sunday).

The delivery fee is $25 — the same price as Net-a-Porter’s Premier delivery.

Check out barneys.com for a list of excluded Brooklyn ZIP codes.

For the time being, Bronx, Queens and Staten Island fashion fiends will have to schlep into an actual store.