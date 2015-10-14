7 BeautyConNYC events you won’t want to miss

An insider’s guide to the biggest beauty event on the East Coast.

Plato once said, “Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.” At #BeautyConNYC, a sold-out crowd will behold all that is beautiful in the world of online media.

After successful festivals in Los Angeles, London and Dallas this year, BeautyCon is heading to NYC this weekend. BeautyCon Media Inc. is a community of creators sharing information about culture, trending news, fashion and beauty.

With more than 50 brands on site, attendees can receive free samples and participate in contests and giveaways hosted by the organizations represented.

Fans, brand representatives and featured guests will come together at Pier 36 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to partake in panel discussions, meet-and-greets and live musical performances. There will be opportunities to shop, create content, play games and learn about new products.

Here are the top seven highlights of BeautyCon that you won’t want to miss.

1. Panel: More Than Makeup (11:30 a.m.-noon)

The panel, hosted by Jay Manuel, will talk about how feeling beautiful comes from more than just makeup in an effort to build self-confidence.

2. Q&A with Sprinkle of Glitter and ‘Glitter Time’ (12:15-1:15 p.m.)

Participate in a Q&A with Louise Pentland, a British fashion/beauty vlogger, blogger, YouTuber and Internet personality. It will be moderated by Emily Greener (of I AM THAT GIRL, a community that promotes positive self-image among young women).

3. Meetups (10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Don’t miss your chance to meet your favorite beauty guru! Say hi to any of the 46 featured guests, including Jay Manuel, Ava Allan, Bethany Mota, Niki and Gabi, and Baddie Winkle at BeautyCon during hour-long sessions throughout the day.

4. Panel: #GIRLPROBS (1:30- 2 p.m.)

Listen in and take part in the chat between Jeannie Mai, Fleur DeForce, Maddi Bragg, Meg DeAngelis, Teala Dunn and Niki and Gabi to see how you relate to these Internet personalities as they offer advice on everyday problems.

5. Keynote Panel with Bethany Moto and Joe Zee (2:30- 3 p.m.)

Fashion video blogger Bethany Mota and Joe Zee — a fashion stylist, journalist and businessman — will offer insight into the fashion world based on their experiences in the field.

6. Musical performances (4-6 p.m.)

Stop by the music stage to hear live performances by That Poppy, Madison Beer, JoJo (rewind to 2004 and sing your heart out) and Jovanie.

7. Panel: #MCM: The Boys of BeautyCon (4:30-5 p.m.)

Take some time to appreciate the male perspectives on beauty from Aidan Alenxander, Tanner Zagarino, Luca Fersko and Jordan O’Brien. These gentlemen will talk about their experiences building a brand and creating content for their huge audiences.

A major aspect of BeautyCon is learning about new products and interacting with your favorite beauty brands. Representatives from Maybelline, Revlon, Essie, Garnier, Elizabeth Arden, Proactiv+ and more will be there to mingle.

Listen to Plato and appreciate the beauty within yourself and around you as the events of #BeautyConNYC unfold.