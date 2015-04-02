Surfbort across the Red Sea with a Beyonceder

Is bubbe ready to break out the Beyoncé dance moves?

We don’t think you’re ready for this Manischewitz jelly candy.

Passover is getting a diva makeover this year thanks to a new tumblr, Beyonceder.

‘I’m a survivor’ is perhaps the most appropriate song to celebrate the Israelites leaving Egypt. Why not turn your entire seder into a Beyoncé-inspired song fest?

The tumblr only has a handful of basic memes, but we’re pretty sure the entire Haggadah as sung by Beyoncé is more than possible.

Especially after you’ve been drankin’ those four glasses of wine.

Surfborting across the Red Sea? Flawless.