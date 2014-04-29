Beyond beer: 5 bars where you can do more than just drink

Any bar can make you a drink, but some take it a step further.

Craving more from your beer? Any bar can make you a drink, but some take it a step further. Check out these five joints, both new and old, that offer more than just drinks.

The Wash House

Have a beer while waiting for your laundry to be done at this new Lower East Side bar/laundromat. The beer and wine range from $6-9, while the laundry, which uses all-natural, organic detergent, will run you $1 a pound. The local and craft beers, which include Coney Island and Sly Fox, pair well with gourmet grilled cheeses like prosciutto, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette and Jamaican peppers. 44A E. First St., 310-367-2301, facebook.com/washhousenyc

Molasses Books

Low on cash? Trade books for beer at this bookstore bar. Used books are bought for about 30% of resale value, getting you cash or store credit towards your book or bar tab. Peruse the used book collection, ranging from classic literature to critical theory, while sipping a Genesee Cream Ale, Stiegl, Anchor Steam or a glass of wine. 770 Hart St. in Bushwick, facebook.com/MolassesBooks

Floyd and Union Hall

Forget pool. Indoor bocce courts offer an alternative bar game at these sister Brooklyn bars. Blast Hank Williams on the jukebox, munch on specialty beer cheese and wash it down with a Guinness or Blue Point while playing the ancient Italian sport. It’s free to play, too, but court space is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Floyd, 131 Atlantic Ave. in Cobble Hill, 718-858-5810, floydny.com; Union Hall, 702 Union St. in Park Slope, 718-638-4400, unionhallny.com

Barcade

This is the place for gamers who love a good brew. At this part-bar, part-arcade with a warehouse vibe, the walls are lined with 25 cent arcade games ranging from Donkey Kong to Galaga. Beers are all on tap and most are from local breweries, including Brooklyn and Victory. The concept has proven so popular, another branch is planned to open in Chelsea early this summer. 388 Union Ave. in Williamsburg, 718-302-6464, barcadebrooklyn.com

Beauty Bar

This vintage “beauty saloon,” complete with chrome-dome hair dryers, combines beauty and booze. Sip a beer or cocktail while getting your nails done for only $10 during the martinis and manicures happy hour, held Monday through Friday from 6-11 p.m. and on the weekend from 3-11 p.m. Regular comedy shows and dance parties also keep customers entertained while their nails dry. 231 E. 14th St., 212-539-1389, thebeautybar.com