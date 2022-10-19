Big Apple Buzz | Tom Brady at superstar wedding in Lower Manhattan, ‘Real Housewives’ cast announced and more

Tom Brady reportedly skipped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walk-through practice on Oct. 15 to attend the surprise wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to Dr. Dana Blumberg the previous day at the Hall des Lumieres in Lower Manhattan.

The iconic quarterback attended the nuptials without his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, who he is rumored to be separated from. Page Six reported that Kraft and Blumberg invited around 250 people to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party. The couple told their guests to dress festively, but did not tell them that they would be attending a wedding.

Sir Elton John reportedly performed for an hour as a wedding gift for Kraft and Blumberg. Other performers included Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill. Guests included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Jon Bon Jovi and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. The newlyweds began dating in 2019 and got engaged back in March……

A clean shaven Johnny Depp stepped out in The Big Apple on Oct. 12, according to The Daily Mail. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star smiled at fans and signed autographs, as he left a restaurant. Depp is currently on tour with his rock star buddy Jeff Beck. The two of them have known each other since 2016 and began playing music together in 2019.

The guys toured Europe before heading to the United States. Depp has played multiple concerts and released new music following his legal battle against ex-wife, Amber Heard….

A stunning Mia Farrow attended the New York City premiere of Netflix’s new true crime drama “The Watcher” on Oct. 12, reports OK! The upcoming show marks Farrow’s first scripted role in more than a decade.

“The Watcher” is based on the true story of a couple, portrayed by Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, who are harassed by a stalker through a series of letters soon after they moved to New Jersey. Farrow stars as one of the married couple’s neighbors……

The cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 14 was announced during a taping of “Watch What Happens Live” at Bravo Con 2022 on Oct. 16, reports People. According to the outlet, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Lizzy Savetsky, Sai De Silva and Erin Dana Lichy are the new apple holders.

Following RHONY’s 13th season — which starred Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah Mc Sweeney and Eboni K. Williams — it was announced by Housewives creator Andy Cohen that the show would be starting from scratch when it came to its cast. Production on the series will begin this fall and the realty show will premiere in 2023…..

According to US Weekly, Kate Middleton is looking to extend an “olive branch” to Meghan Markle when she and Prince William visit Boston, which will be around the same time Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex will be in the Big Apple.

While the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is taking place in Massachusetts in early December, Meghan and Harry are being honored by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights of Hope Award Gala on Dec. 6.

A source told US Weekly, “Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” adding that it’s what Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana would have wanted. Us Weekly recently reported that Princess Catherine and Prince William are planning to make a quick trip to NYC during their visit to the States and they are hoping to “squeeze in some personal time.” Hopefully getting the fab four back together again will be on their agenda……….

We Hear

Disney Publishing Worldwide, book industry professionals, media and well-wishers came together for the launch of Melissa de la Cruz (MEL) Studio at a reception held at Versa in Midtown Manhattan with special guests Melissa de la Cruz and Mariko Tamaki, author of one of the first Melissa de la Cruz Studio projects, “Anne of Greenville.”

Notable attendees included Disney Senior Vice President and Publisher Tonya Arguto, Disney Editorial Director Kieran Scott, author Gayle Forman, influencers Aaron Paul and Jean Shafiroff, and gender queer celebrity author Jason June (who has a forthcoming book from Melissa de la Cruz Studio)…….