Black Friday deals: The best bang for your buck, according to WalletHub

With so many deals and doorbusters, Black Friday can be hard to navigate — especially when it comes to finding the best savings.

To that end, personal finance website WalletHub compared pre-Black Friday prices with the Black Friday price of a variety of items to find the best deals. Here are the findings of its 2016 Best Things to Buy on Black Friday report.

Top 10 Black Friday deals

1. NordicTrack Elite 3700 Treadmill ($1,000 at Sears, from $2,000)

2. Dell XPS 13.3’’ Touchscreen Laptop ($1,299 at Costco, from $1,675)

3. Sony 75’’ HD Smart TV ($2,500 at Hhgregg, from $2,998)

4. Color Switch Plus Vancouver Fir Tree ($150 at Kmart, from $421)

5. Canon Digital SLR Camera ($449 at Wal-Mart, from $699)

6. Lifetime Adventure Tower Playset ($499 at Sam’s Club, from $1,429)

7. LG Ultra Large Capacity Dryer ($495 at J.C. Penney, from $1,034)

8. Sauder Executive Desk ($180 at Office Depot and OfficeMax, from $396)

9. XCOM 2 Xbox One ($30 at GameStop, from $59)

10. Samsung refrigerator ($899 at AAFES, from $1,347)

Best product categories for savings

1. Video games (software only)

2. Appliances

3. Furniture

4. Computers and phones

5. Toys

Worst product categories for savings

1. Books, movies and music

2. Consumer packaged goods

3. Consumer electronics

4. Apparel and accessories

5. Jewelry