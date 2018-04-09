LATEST PAPER
Bloomingdale’s flagship revamps its shoe department

The department store’s Lexington Avenue location now boasts a 26,763 square-foot shoe section.

A look at the new shoe department at

A look at the new shoe department at Bloomingdale's on 59th and Lex. Photo Credit: BLOOMINGDALES

By Keira Alexander keira.alexander@amny.com @keira_alexander
Bloomingdale’s flagship at 59th and Lex has had a little work done. The 132-year-old store has overhauled its women’s shoe department, recently unveiling a new 26,763 square-foot footwear section.

Where previously customers would find designer labels and streetwear brands on separate levels, shoes of all price points are now all in one location on the store’s fifth floor. Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Chanel are among a number of designers to have their own salons within the space.

An exciting new addition to the department is an on-site cobbler: customers can visit the Cobbler Concierge for leather shoe and handbag repairs, as well as resole and stitching services.

In celebration of the shiny new section a number of events are taking place at the store. Visit bloomingdales.com/events for details.

