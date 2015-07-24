All access beauty service offers unlimited blowouts for $99 a month

Fix Beauty Bar is one of the participating salons in Beauty Pass’ launch of monthly unlimited hair blowouts. Photo Credit: Dillon Burke

Get ready to channel your inner hair goddess and create your own throwback Herbal Essences commercial.

Beauty Booked, an all access salon and spa booking website, has launched a beauty subscription service called Beauty Pass that’s about to make your wildest hair dreams come true.

A monthly subscription to Beauty Pass grants customers unlimited blowouts for $99 at any of the participating luxury salons in Manhattan. That means subscribers can enjoy as many blowouts as desired at any time. Some salons include Keratinbar in Chelsea, Blondi’s Salon on the Upper East Side and Michael Angelo’s Wonderland in the Meatpacking District.

The subscription also includes the Beauty Pass Text feature, which gives subscribers the option of booking an appointment via text. It even allows last-minute bookings up to 15 minutes before the desired appointment time in the nearest located salon.

The beauty savior service plans to launch other monthly subscriptions, including unlimited manicures for $49, a spa sampler for $59 and unlimited spray tans for $99, sometime this fall.

No word on whether salons located in other boroughs will participate, but our fingers are crossed!