Blue moon will rise over NYC on July 31

A blue moon is the second full moon in one calendar month.

A summer night can only be improved with a blue moon, right? NYC is about to find out.

There will be a blue moon on July 31, and with clear skies in the forecast, New York should have a prime view.

The widely accepted definition of a blue moon, which NASA credits as “modern folklore,” is the second full moon in one month. The last blue moon was in 2012, and the next one won’t be until 2018.

The full moon first appeared at 6:43 a.m. Friday, and it will reach its peak at 8:14 p.m. The sunset is at 8:31 p.m.

The forecast for NYC on Friday night is mostly clear. The best place to see the blue moon will be parks, rooftops, or along the waterfront.

However, the Farmer’s Almanac defines “blue moon” as the third full moon in a season, which will be on August 29. So maybe we’ll have another chance for something to happen “once in a blue moon.”