LATEST PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
Lifestyle

Bravo's 'Work Out New York' finds drama in NYC's fitness scene

The cast of

The cast of "Work Out New York," from left: Lindsey Clayton, Joe Lazo, Lena Marti, Courtney Paul, Layla Luciano, Noah Neiman and Holly Rilinger. Photo Credit: Bravo

By MEREDITH DELISO meredith.deliso@am-ny.com @themerryness
Print

New York City's top trainers are getting the reality treatment.

"Work Out New York" (airs Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo) follows seven elite fitness trainers as they manage clients, create a brand, tend to injuries and -- this being a Bravo TV show -- build personal relationships and deal with rivalries among the group.

"They're passionate people -- they're passionate about what they're doing, about building their careers," said Shari Levine, executive vice president of current programming at Bravo Media. "They are very much alive and firing on all cylinders at all times."

New York was a natural choice to film the show, too, Levine said, thanks to the wealth of trainers here.

"It's a 24-hour, high-octane city, with a huge number of inhabitants who like to work out. You find some of the top trainers here," she said.

The cast members include master trainers at boutique studios like Flywheel and Barry's Bootcamp and command anywhere from $200 to $300 an hour for private training. The series follows not just their client work -- from spin classes to one-on-one sessions -- but their drive to build a fitness brand, find sponsorships and start their own businesses.

"You see a part of the fitness world that you don't often see or think about," Levine said. "It's not just about working someone out directly, it's about the bigger empire that you might possibly build for yourself if you succeed in that higher echelon."

 

Meredith

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

A person wearing a pig head (for the New York City celebrates Lunar New Year
In June 1969, riots broke out around The Commemorate the Stonewall Riots and more things do this weekend
Complexions Contemporary Ballet presents three programs over the A Bowie ballet, a history of hops and more to do this week
Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple Head to these bars to watch the Oscars
The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
On Wednesday, John Doherty, chef / owner of The man who fed 25 presidents a year at the Waldorf