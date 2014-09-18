Brooklyn Book Festival: 8 can’t-miss events

Brooklyn has long been consider a hub of the literary world.

Brooklyn has long been considered a hub of the literary world, and the Brooklyn Book Festival, taking over Borough Hall this Sunday, further confirms that.

With tons of events, amNewYork has picked out eight you should check out at the FREE festival.

This Changes Everything: A Conversation With Naomi Klein

This author, who wrote “This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate,” chats about the climate change debate with The Nation executive editor Betsy Reed. (10 a.m., Mainstage)

Politics, War, Love and Streetlife

Join Elizabeth Gaffney (“When the World Was Young”), Rashidah Ismaili (“Autobiography of the Lower East Side”) and Sam Roberts (“The History of New York City in 101 Objects”) as they discuss New York City from the 1940s-60s. (11 a.m., St. Francis McArdle)

Unbound: Daniel Kehlmann with Zadie Smith

Kehlmann discusses his new book, “F: A Novel” — about three brothers and their father, with different explanations of what “F” stands for — with the acclaimed novelist Smith. (11 a.m., Borough Hall Courtroom)

So, Can You Judge a Book By It’s Cover?

Expect book cover designer Chip Kidd (“Go! A Kidd’s Guide to Graphic Design”) and Riverhead Press art director Helen Yentus banter about the art of design. (Noon, St. Francis College Auditorium)

What Does the Future Have Against Us? Dystopian Adventure Comics

Go to the bleak future with cartoonists Brandon Graham (“Multiple Warheads”), Farel Dalrymple (“The Wrenchies”), and Amy Reeder (“Rocket Girl”). (noon, Brooklyn Historical Society)

Poets Laureate Past and Present

Hear readings from accomplished poets Tina Chang (Brooklyn Poet Laureate), Rita Dove (U.S. Poet Laureate from 1993-95), Maria Howe (New York State Poet Laureate) and Ramya Ramana (NYC Youth Poet Laureate). (1 p.m., Mainstage)

Fantastic Thrillers: Face Your Fears, or Else…

Explore strange new worlds with Lev Grossman (“The Magician’s Land”), Jeff VanderMeer (“Acceptance”) and Deji Olukotun (“Nigerians in Space”). (4 p.m., North Stage)

Jonathan Lethem and Jules Feiffer in Conversation

Feiffer, a Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist, sits down with novelist Lethem (“Dissident Gardens”) for a discussion on satire, culture and politics. (4 p.m., St. Francis College Auditorium)

The Brooklyn Book Festival runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Brooklyn Borough Hall and Plaza, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn, brooklynbookfestival.org FREE