What to see at this year’s Brooklyn Comedy Festival

This is one funny borough.

Local legends and rising stars are among the comedians performing at the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, which kicks off tonight.

The weeklong fest, now in its third year, highlights the gold mine that is the borough’s comedy scene. Find stand-up, improv, sketch, musical comedy and more at both free and ticketed events at a dozen different venues across Brooklyn.

Seaton Smith returns to the festival in several appearances, including Monday night at a special edition of “Night Train” at Gowanus’ Littlefield.

If you’d like a bit of skin accompanying your laughs, Wednesday night’s gig at The Living Room in Williamsburg is right up your alley. Hosted by Alison Klemp, comedians will take it all off and perform entirely in the buff. “The Naked Show” is $15 and 21-plus only.

Also Wednesday night, Jo Firestone hosts “Friends of Single People,” a live dating quiz show at Littlefield where audience members can take the stage to represent their single-and-looking-to-mingle mates anonymously. The night will include performances by Aparna Nancherla, Pete Lee and North Coast.

Thursday, see Chris Gethard and a handful of comedians perform as part of “Comedy as a Second Language” at the Living Room.

On Friday, “First Comes Love” at Williamsburg’s Knitting Factory will feature special guest Ron Jeremy.

On Saturday, catch “Saturday Night Live” cast member Sasheer Zamata, returning to the festival in a showcase at Knitting Factory.

A roast battle at Knitting Factory on Saturday will see these comedians ruthlessly go head-to-head: Kenny Deforest vs. Megan Gailey; Giulia Rozzi vs. Clark Jones; and Will Miles vs. Mike Denny.

And to officially close out the festival, a free wrap party will take place Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. at Williamsburg’s Crown Victoria.

Other venues hosting shows throughout the week include Brooklyn Brewery, The Gutter, Videology, Muchmore’s and Union Hall.

For the full lineup and schedule, visit bkcomedyfestival.com.