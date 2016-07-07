Brooklyn Museum closed all weekend due to AC problems

“Our team is working around the clock to replace the damaged systems,” the museum said.

The Brooklyn Museum is home to impressive collections of African, Asian, Egyptian and Islamic Art, as well as the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art and the Luce Center for American Art. Photo Credit: Columbia Pictures

An air-conditioning outage has closed the Brooklyn Museum from Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10.

“Our team is working around the clock to replace the damaged systems” and monitoring the museum’s precious collection, the museum said in a statement. “Sensitive materials are being moved to climate controlled spaces,” the statement said.

An Anti-Gentrification and Displacement Summit scheduled for Sunday, featuring a community forum, small group discussions, Artists of Color Bloc and a performance by Monsters of Brooklyn, has been canceled, with the new date yet to be announced.

Check www.brooklynmuseum.org for updates.