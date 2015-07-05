Caitlyn Jenner gets patriotic in viral Facebook post

Caitlyn Jenner is proud to be living in the land of the free.

The former Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner posted a message of gratitude on her Facebook page Saturday with a picture of a framed American flag and a caption reading “Happy 4th of July! Proud to be an American . . . where at least I am free to be me.”

Jenner, who currently has 1.1 million “Likes” on Facebook, revealed herself in early June when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair as a transgender woman with the headline “Call me Caitlyn.”

After going public with her new identity on June 1, Jenner expressed her relief at the new feelings of liberty she achieved through her transition.

“To be able to wake up in the morning, be yourself, get dressed, get ready to go out, and be a normal person,” Jenner told Vanity Fair. “That’s a wonderful feeling to go through life.”

Jenner’s new reality show, “I Am Cait,” will premiere July 26 on E!