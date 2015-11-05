Canada Goose and Pendleton team up for warmth and style

Canadian-American relations just got a lot cozier.

Canada Goose and Pendleton have teamed up to create their first-ever cold weather acessories collection.

Think Canada Goose’s signature down coats combined with Pendleton’s Americana wools and plaids.

The collection consists of four pieces, all made in Canada, but to be worn in cold American climates.

For a month’s rent, you can luxuriate in a 3-in-1 down-filled blanket with a removable duvet liner. At $1100, this may actually be a necessity if your landlord doesn’t turn on the heat until the first snow.

More affordable, yet equally indulgent, try the $375 adjustable, fur-trimmed hooded scarf, that looks like the top half of a Canada Goose Parka.

And as separates, a down-filled scarf at $225 and wool cap with drop-down ear flaps at $125, make up the collection.

Starting November 5th, all four pieces will be available on CanadaGoose.com, eh.