Angelo’s Picks: Three cannabis pre-rolls and flowers to try as summer winds down

It’s beautiful to be back with you these final days of summer. We finish recharging and get back to the hustle. But really, does New York ever stop hustling?

More than anywhere else, cannabis is legal, and we’re always on the move in New York. It’s how we all can make it when everything is so expensive. And I think that’s why New Yorkers love smoking sativas.

Indicas have their time. They help you chill out after a long day. It’s perfect for movie night at home. But based on my customers, New Yorkers aren’t trying to get locked to the couch. We’ve got too much to do. Too many people to see. We want that energy, that focus, that creativity. We want to lock in, be the best we can be at whatever we do. And that’s what sativas are best for.

Whether you’re working on your screenplay or going out to art shows, we want that sativa to spark us up.

Now, here are Angelo’s Picks, August 2025 edition, two sativa pre-rolls and a hybrid flower.:

Alibi, Dream Star Sativa (Pre-roll)

This comes in a variety pack from Alibi, a new brand from Nanticoke, one of New York State’s best cultivators since even before our store opened.

The second you open the tube, it smells like a fresh-cut flower. The first taste after you light it is a bit sweet and fruity. Honestly, it almost smells like sweet, fresh cantaloupe at a gorgeous summer barbecue. It’s a nice, subtle sweetness that is really enjoyable. It’s not overpowering but tickles the taste buds perfectly.

Very smooth, smokes nicely, very steady and a very nice high. Not crazy intense, you can work or read on this, classic sativa.

High Ambitions NYC, Sour OG Sativa (Pre-roll)

High Ambitions is a small grower, a microlicense based out of The Bronx. So this is bud that’s literally from the city which is always cool.

It’s funny how for years California had medical flowers and New York didn’t, so all these California growers got to flex their skills. They got a ton of attention, while New York growers were just working in the shadows. Now the microlicense program really has helped high-quality local growers launch brands and get into stores.

Compared to other states, New York has real options, real competition. We only carry our favorite brands, but there is a real selection of brands to choose from. A lot of states have fewer choices than we do here.

You smell the sour with OG hints the second you open it. Smells loud and very fresh. This has so many hints of that classic New York sour. Those are the strains that put New York on the map, and the strains New Yorkers still love to smoke. I can’t recommend this grower enough. Super heavy and powerful hits, it’s really fun to smoke this.

It helps you lock in and focus, really getting you to the level you’re looking for. It’s definitely on the strong side. I would advise this for heavier consumers with strong tolerances.

Mox Collective, Gelato Hybrid (Flower)

This comes from Tony Moxberg, a rapper from Yonkers who’s toured with The Lox. This is his flower, processed by Cannacure farms here in New York.

It’s got a very fresh, lemon-lime scent, like cracking open a Sprite on a crazy hot summer day. Very nice nugs, fresh and sticky to the touch. Exactly what you went when rolling up.

When you have the time to grind fresh flowers and roll them up, it’s always a delight. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: There’s something just so nice and relaxing about rolling up, about feeling that stickiness on your hands as you prepare to elevate. It’s just so nice.

It smells and tastes so fresh, pulls really well. Really nice citrus taste. You can feel the strength with each pull. Behind the lemon lime flavor is a real full body flavor.

This is a hybrid, not a sativa, but it still gives a very nice and steady high that is really strong. I will definitely smoke it again.