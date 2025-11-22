Angelo’s Picks: Three cannabis products that pair with giving thanks, family and food

Thanksgiving is all about family and food. And nothing makes it easier to enjoy family and food than some good cannabis.

Some families even light up together. But many people have to be a bit more clandestine. I have some friends who get lifted at home, then head to their parents’ for the holiday. Other people lean on edibles or vapes. Then there’s the classic, the “cousin walk” with the cool cousins after the turkey is served but before the desserts.

Regardless of how you incorporate cannabis into your holiday, there’s a lot to be thankful for. And cannabis being legal and no one is still going to jail for it in NYC is something we should always be thankful for and never forget.

Higgs, 19’s Joints, (Pre-Roll, .3 Grams)

Higgs has come out with the perfect .3 joint for a quick “cousin walk“ during Thanksgiving. With pre-rolls sized this small, you can probably take one or two or maybe three walks through the day.

The pack comes with 10 in total, all sativa, in this amazing, perfect small packaging where you can hide it anywhere so when you’re around the family, it won’t show, and then when after you’re done with all that early day stress and you and your cousin shoot each other that look, you know it’s time for the walk. Tastes amazing, beautiful, vibrant aroma of just straight flowers.

Cornucopia Growers, Silver Haze, Kief Infused (Pre-Roll)

Cornucopia silver haze is an amazing old school strain that now comes infused with kief, and WOW what a hit. Tastes amazing with a flavor that reminds me of the good old days as soon as I spark it. The taste is rich and dank. Smokes smooth and hits twice as hard great after turkey and before dessert to get that elevated high you need after dinner.