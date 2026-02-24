Angelo’s Picks: Are you done with this winter? Time to warm up with great cannabis flowers and pre-rolls

I’m over the snow. You’re over the snow. Maybe your kids are happy. They got a real snow day. Kids have it easier, they don’t have to shovel the sidewalk, or shovel out a car. Maybe even your kids are over the snow.

Maybe your kids’ teachers are happy, I know how many of those teachers spent their snow day (same way I did my friends, wink wink).

But maybe the snow is finally behind us. Maybe the beach, a fruity cocktail, and too much sun is actually in our future… But until then, I know how I’m staying sane when the days are short and cold.

Here are some great cannabis products to try to melt away the winter blues.

Bomb’z Away, F1 Mintz (Sativa, Flower 3.5g)

End of February in NYC and somehow we’re hit with another round of snow. One of those nights where the city feels quieter, streets glowing under the streetlights, and you just want something that matches that crisp winter energy.

The F1 Mintz from Bomb’z Away was exactly that. Smooth inhale with that cool minty profile, but the effects came on strong and uplifting and perfect for staying mentally active while watching the snow pile up outside. High potency but still clean, not heavy or foggy. Definitely a great pick for anyone who wants a powerful sativa that still feels refined and focused.

There’s something nostalgic about smoking Sour Diesel when it’s cold out – that classic sharp diesel aroma cutting through the winter air. End of February snowstorm round two, bundled up, quick walk outside, and this pre-roll burned beautifully. An even, slow burn with a strong cerebral lift that kicked in fast. Perfect daytime or early evening smoke when you still have things to do but want that mood boost. It felt energizing against the gray weather, almost like bringing a little summer mindset into a snowy day. Solid quality pre-roll all around.

Aeterna, Gelato 33 (Hybrid, Pre Roll 1g)

Late winter nights hit different in the cold air, fresh snow on the ground, and that quiet calm after the city slows down. The Gelato 33 from Aeterna fit that mood perfectly. Smooth, creamy flavor with a balanced hybrid effect that settled into a relaxed body feel without knocking me out. Great for unwinding after dealing with the chaos of snow, traffic, and freezing temperatures all day. The burn was clean and consistent, and the high felt comforting , almost like a warm reset during the last stretch of winter. Definitely a cozy end of February smoke.