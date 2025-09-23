Angelo’s Picks: Let’s get nostalgic with 3 cannabis pre-rolls and buds to amplify your autumn chill

Autumn always makes me nostalgic, so to get in the mood for the season, I reviewed some throwback strains with 90s vibes.

It’s the type of stuff I loved smoking and selling back in the day. New York is finally reclaiming its place as the center of the cannabis universe, like it was back in the 90s.

California had us beat for a few years. They got medical first and then legalized ahead of us. And sure, they have sunny weather for 12 months, but that’s all they have. New York has the energy, the vibe, and the hustle. It’s the best place in the world, and once again, we’ve got the best cannabis in the world.

As the seasons change, I wonder if there is a best or worst season to smoke joints. It’s not like I take any seasons off; I’m a four-season-a-year smoker. But as it gets colder, it does get a little tougher to smoke. Back in the day, when you had to be sneaky, it got way tougher; nowadays, it’s just a bit tougher.

There’s nothing like enjoying beautiful weather with a joint in your hand and a head full of delicious New York cannabis. When it’s too hot like it was earlier this summer, you just don’t wanna be outside. This time of year is absolutely perfect. That crisp fall air, the crunch of leaves under your feet. You can just pop out of your home and go for a short walk, come back, maybe watch some football or if you’re lucky playoff baseball.

That means winter probably is the worst season to be a stoner in New York City. It’s cold, it’s wet, it’s dark. But that’s when you need that warm embrace of your favorite strains the most. So I guess there’s no bad time to get elevated.

So without further ado, here are the reviews for September, with some real classic throwback strains.

Zizzle, SFV OG Sativa Hybrid (Pre-roll)

San Fernando Valley OG by Zizzle brings you back to the old school days with that fresh OG aroma and taste you can’t deny. Every toke you take tastes fresh and full of the flavor of OG Terps in this perfect half a gram is a perfect 2- 3 hour high to elevate your mind while enjoying a nice movie. Zizzle always crushes it with their sativas and hybrids, and this one really is no different.

Platinum Reserve, Jack Herer, Sativa (Pre-roll)

What can I say? I’m a little old-school, and I love old-school strains. Platinum Reserve did it with this Jack Herer strain. Excellent.

As you take a dry toke, it reminds you of that Jack that brings me back to the good old days again … I feel like I’m back in the 90s with all these good strains coming back out, and Platinum Reserve hit it right on the nose with a great terp smell and taste that elevates your mind and helps me work. Jack Herer is a great sativa.

Toke Folks, Maui Wowie Sativa Dominant Hybrid (Flower)

And since we’re keeping an old school, here is one of my all-time favorite strains of flower – Maui Wowie, a sativa again.

Toke folks outdid themselves with this one great, quality-grown flower; you can tell just by touching it. When you start crushing that flower, it’s so velvety, smooth, and sticky that you may have to ask someone else to roll it for you because your fingers are so sticky from crushing it.

Again, I like to peel the flower when it’s just fresh instead of putting it in the grinder, so I can get the full taste and terp smell out of it and roll it in a nice raw paper joint while I kick back and enjoy the day with his great sativa. Such a smooth tasting and a great long high, it’s heavenly.