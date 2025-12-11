Your cannabis themed gift guide for the holiday season

Looking for gifts for the cannabis lover in your life? We’ve got you covered.

The holiday season is underway and with that comes holiday shopping for your loved ones (or yourself, we won’t judge!). For the cannabis enthusiast in your life, it’s easy to pick up a pack of prerolls or a shiny new vape, but there are plenty of gifts in the cannabis space that will fill them with holiday cheer.

We’ve found some gifts that are solid options for the cannabis fan in your life.

CBD/THC bath bombs

$16, kushqueen.shop

For the cannabis enthusiast who loves to treat themselves, a CBD or THC-infused bath bomb is a great way to unwind. Kush Queen has options for rest, relaxation, sleep, and mood-boosting, and if you want to try them all, they have gift sets and mini versions available for purchase as well.

Select Briq Holiday Milk & Holiday Cookies 2G

$80, weedmaps.com

Because milk and cookies aren’t just for Santa. Select’s special-edition Briqs comes with two grams each of hybrid oil in two different flavors: Holiday Milk, which is a creamy blend with a hint of caramelized strawberry, and Holiday Cookies, which tastes like sugar cookies enjoyed fireside with notes of sweet vanilla and creamy frosting. Put them together and you get a smooth, festive flavor.

A dreidel grinder (plus some cool pipe and bong options from Tokin’ Jew)

$50, tokinjew.com

Hanukkah is starting soon, and what better way to celebrate than with a dreidel grinder? Available from the Brooklyn-based company Tokin’ Jew, the dreidel grinder comes in two colors (blue and black) and pairs well with the company’s other holiday-themed products, such as the dreidel pipe ($60), the menorah bong ($150), and the kiddush pipe ($55).

A Labubong bong blind box

$29.99, friendsnyc.com

Labubus have taken the internet by storm with consumers going crazy over unwrapping blind boxes to find their preferred little monster. This bong from Friends NYC in Brooklyn, the Labubong, functions just like buying a Labubu. This Labubu-shaped bong comes in six colors and is presented in a blind box so you don’t know what color you’re getting, adding to the mystery!

Debbie Carlos Studio pipes

$36, thedailygreennyc.com

If someone ever tells you, “Put that in your pipe and smoke it,” these pipes will go great with the comeback. These pipes from Debbie Carlos Studio come in three cool shapes, curl, knot and Sherlock, to elevate the smoking experience and make it a little more fun. Each pipe is handmade with a good-sized bowl, making it ideal for herbal blends.

The Hundred Pack

$420, thetravelagency.co

For those who are looking to share in the holiday cheer (or stock someone up for a good long while), there’s The Hundred Pack by Weekenders. This box contains 100 premium half-gram joints filled with the hybrid strain Bermuda Triangle, and the pack is made to kick off any holiday gathering you bring them to, making you the life of the party.

Chocolate Gelt edibles

$46, tokinjew.com

These will take your dreidel game to the next level. Available in two flavors (dark chocolate and cookies and cream), each piece of gelt has 10mg THC and 10mg CBD and is fully kosher (the dark chocolate flavor is gluten free, vegan and parve, while cookies and cream contains gluten and dairy).

Infused Cookie Butter

$38, thetravelagency.co

Love cookie butter? This infused treat is for you. This cookie butter is infused with 100mg of THC in each 3.5oz jar, and is great for infusing desserts and sweet treats.

Stocking Stuffer Bag

$100, Culture House (958 6th Ave.)

Culture House is making sure you can fill your cannabis-loving loved one’s stocking this year with their Stocking Stuffer bag. Each bag comes with products from Runtz, Hashtag Honey, Smokiez and more, offering a fun variety to enjoy for the holidays.

An ugly Christmas sweater

$40, sweetlifemerch.com

There’s no shortage of Ugly Christmas Sweaters out in the world, but you can add this one to the cannabis lover’s sweater rotation. This long-sleeve crew neck from Sweetlife, though not technically a sweater, gets the job done with its cannabis-inspired pattern that mixes greatly with the holiday season.

Genesis 2.0 Storage Stash Box with Fingerprint Lock

$130, nycbud.com

After gifting all of the cannabis supplies, you’re going to need a place to keep it all. The Genesis 2.0 Storage Stash Box is a good option for cannabis enthusiasts out there. The fingerprint lock keeps unwanted people out while the box stores your items cool and dry. Plus, the sleek bamboo design helps it blend in with your decor.