Get inked at tattoo pop-up at Culture House dispensary in Midtown

Get inked this Saturday at a special pop-up at the dispensary Culture House in Midtown.

On July 19 from 1 to 7 p.m., Culture House will host a tattoo event in partnership with the popular cannabis brand Fernway. Guests at Culture House who spend $100 or more in Fernway products can get tattooed by one of two local artists for free.

The tattoo artists on site will be independent Brooklyn artist MVRISSV LEE TATTOO [Marissa] and Liv Novotny, the owner of Unscripted Ink in Manhattan. Tattoos will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The deal also includes a complimentary 1g traveler from Fernway, a goodie bag, and access to Culture House’s rooftop hangout spot, and the store will also have a DJ and more brand activations that day.

Culture House is located at 958 6th Ave. For more information, visit culturehousenyc.com.