Get inked at tattoo pop-up at Culture House dispensary in Midtown

Professional artist tattooing woman's arm with machine in salon, closeup
Culture House is hosting a tattoo event on July 19.
Photo via Getty Images

Get inked this Saturday at a special pop-up at the dispensary Culture House in Midtown.

On July 19 from 1 to 7 p.m., Culture House will host a tattoo event in partnership with the popular cannabis brand Fernway. Guests at Culture House who spend $100 or more in Fernway products can get tattooed by one of two local artists for free.

The tattoo artists on site will be independent Brooklyn artist MVRISSV LEE TATTOO [Marissa] and Liv Novotny, the owner of Unscripted Ink in Manhattan. Tattoos will be available on a first come, first served basis. 

The deal also includes a complimentary 1g traveler from Fernway, a goodie bag, and access to Culture House’s rooftop hangout spot, and the store will also have a DJ and more brand activations that day.

Culture House is located at 958 6th Ave. For more information, visit culturehousenyc.com.

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

