The Daily Green opens in Times Square, bringing news motif to cannabis dispensary

Weed all about it!

The Daily Green (formerly known as Charlie Fox) is a licensed cannabis dispensary that officially opened its doors in Times Square, blending together cannabis culture with the hustle and bustle the media and New York City.

“We are building something very inclusive and fun and made to have offerings for not only all of the tourists that walk by every day, but the million folks that actually work in Times Square as well,” said Maggie Connors, VP of Garden Society.

The Daily Green’s exterior is what you would expect to see in Times Square: an eye-catching, green facade with a news ticker on the billboard, giving the first hint of the brand’s news/media motif. When you walk into the store, you are greeted with the same news-like aesthetic, which pays homage to the speed, impact and culture-defining legacy of New York City media.

“Our inspiration comes from our location. The energy of Times Square to us is directly reflective of the energy of New York and all the news and media, and stories coming out of this heartbeat of Times Square,” said Connors.

As you explore the store, you’ll find all of the products laid out in showcases so you can get a feel for what the store offers, including prerolls, flower, edibles and vapes at different price points. You can order items for purchase from one of the electronic kiosks or from one of the store’s budtenders.

A highlight of The Daily Green is the in-store bud bar, a row of boxes showcasing different flower options available for purchase that allows customers to explore terpene scents and visual appearances before buying.

“Cannabis is still relatively new in New York and then, of course, we have a lot of tourists coming through who are often international or maybe they’re from states that haven’t legalized and so people are just very curious. I think seeing the products being able to hold them be able to smell the cannabis itself just brings it to life in a much bigger way than only looking at a screen,” said Connors. “Ultimately, people are consuming this — smoking it, eating and drinking it — and so they want to see what it’s gonna look like. I think it demystifies a lot of questions that some of those newer consumers might have, and I think it’s just more fun.”

For the store’s regular customers, The Daily Green has a rewards program called the Press Pass Club. It contains three tiers (Columnist, Editor and Publisher) and offers different discounts and rewards based on your tier.

“You get rewarded for every $1 you spend, and then as you move up those tiers, they’re actually multiplied, and it’s turning your cash into more cash points based system that you can use for future purchases,” said Connors. “We also have other fun perks like discounted products and Daily Green swag, and ultimately that is us building a community.”

As the store continues to cement itself in Times Square, it plans to start making local deliveries for those who can’t come to the store. Connors also told amNewYork that the store plans to host events to further engage with the community and businesses around them.

“We’re out there in the community at other establishments so we make sure that the restaurants and the retailers around us know that we’re here, that we have a great selection of products that we have the loyalty program,” said Connors. “There really is an amazing group of folks that are here every single day. Obviously, we know about the tourists, but folks here every single day living and working. So it’s a really cool, vibrant community to be part of.”

The Daily Green is located at 719 7th Ave. For more information or to order online, visit thedailygreennyc.com.