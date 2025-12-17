The Hundred Pack is the new collaboration between The Travel Agency and Weekenders.

The Travel Agency, a BIPOC-founded cannabis dispensary, has collaborated with Weekenders, a Bed-Stuy–born, Black- and female-founded cannabis brand, to create a limited-edition product that is sure to keep the party going.

The Hundred Pack is the first legally released 100-count pre-roll box, as the name suggests, available for sale in the United States. Retailing for $420 on The Travel Agency’s website, The Hundred Pack is the centerpiece of the brand’s first-ever holiday campaign, officially launching the pack back in November on “Green Wednesday,” the cannabis industry’s version of Black Friday.

“Launching The Hundred Pack ahead of Green Wednesday felt inevitable,” said Srđa, Senior Manager of Brand Engagement at The Travel Agency. “New Yorkers have always shaped cannabis culture through how they gather. This product is a direct response to what we see in real time: people looking for cannabis made for social moments.”

“This collaboration felt completely natural,” said Kahlil Lozoraitis, CEO & Co-Founder of Weekenders. “We built The Hundred Pack around the values both brands share: connection, creativity, and the joy that comes from a truly communal experience.”

The Hundred Pack was created with sharing and hosting in mind, making the joints easy to pass and ideal for your holiday gathering. Each pre-roll is 0.5 grams, featuring Weekenders’ Bermuda Triangle hybrid strain of cannabis, which was selected because of its social, balanced profile and long-lasting effects. The strain features notes of pine, diesel and warm wood.

Each Hundred Pack also comes with a collectible Weekenders box with pull-out joint drawer, designed with clean lines and to feel at home on your holiday table, as well as a mini Travel Agency tote and a mini-tote lighter charm.

“The Hundred Pack didn’t come from a boardroom — it came from the rooms we’re actually in,” added Srđa. “The after-parties, the weekend trips, the moments when everyone ends up outside passing a joint to keep the conversation going.”

For more information or to purchase online, visit thetravelagency.co.