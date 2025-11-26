A Upper East Side cannabis dispensary is raffling off a Birkin bag — here’s how you can enter the giveaway

An Upper East Side cannabis dispensary is raffling off a piece of high fashion this holiday season.

Sweetlife, located at 1st Avenue and East 87th Street, is teaming up with the brand EUREKA to give their customers a chance to win a Hermès Birkin bag.

From now through Christmas Eve, customers who sign up on www.sweetlife.nyc/signup will be entered into the drawing. Customers can also earn additional entries for every $100 spent on EUREKA products at Sweetlife.

The winner will be chosen in a live drawing on Christmas Eve.

“Sweetlife and EUREKA wanted to celebrate cannabis the same way New York celebrates fashion: with real, iconic luxury. Many cannabis brands want to be considered “high-end,” but Sweetlife believes that true luxury is about values, like craftsmanship, creativity, and culture, not just price tags,” said Billy Qirollari, manager of Sweetlife. “By putting a genuine Hermès Birkin bag into the cannabis conversation, Sweetlife aims to meet our fashion-forward, Upper East Side customers where they are and highlight the diverse audiences who enjoy cannabis. The goal is to redefine luxury in the cannabis space and show that cannabis has a natural place in New York’s design-driven culture.”

Qirollari says that EUREKA was the perfect collaborator for this giveaway because the brand aligns with Sweetlife’s outlook on how high fashion can come together with the cannabis industry.

“Sweetlife and EUREKA believe fashion and cannabis naturally intersect through quality, cultural identity, craftsmanship, and personal expression. Sweetlife’s Upper East Side retail experience is built like a boutique, with design-forward aesthetics and curated products . EUREKA’s focus on purity, quality, and integrity also reflects a fashion-like attention to detail,” said Qirollari. “Together, our brands want to show that cannabis isn’t just a product. Cannabis is part of a lifestyle that expresses individuality, culture, and New York sophistication. In the same way Hermès represents timeless craftsmanship, cannabis brands like Sweetlife and EUREKA are redefining a new era of ‘high fashion’ meets ‘high living.’”

“EUREKA has always been about quality and craftsmanship. These are values that are also shared by Sweetlife and Hermès. Together, we’re redefining what luxury means in cannabis,” said Mike Callari, director of sales for EUREKA. “EUREKA was founded by New Yorkers, so we are uniquely aware of the intimate connection to fashion that New Yorkers have and are proud to now help deepen the connection between fashion and cannabis.”

To celebrate the campaign, Sweetlife will debut limited-edition Sweetlife Birkin Boxes. The sleek, collectible gift sets are packed with curated goodies and a complimentary raffle ticket. Available to the first 100 customers on Black Friday, these boxes exemplify the intersection of fashion, culture, and cannabis.

Sweetlife is located at 1662 1st Ave. For more information, visit www.sweetlife.nyc.