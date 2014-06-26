NYC Pride Week: Demi Lovato, rally and more events

Pride Week is in full swing! Here are a few ways to celebrate this weekend, in addition to Sunday’s big march:
FRIDAY
Rally for Pride
Kick off the weekend with the New York City LGBT Pride Rally, which will feature dozens of well-known speakers and performers, including Michelle Visage, Betty Who and Sharon Needles. 6-9:30 p.m., FREE; Hudson River Park Pier 26, West and North Moore streets, nycpride.org
See short films
The Craic Gay & Lesbian Film Festival Best of Shorts features the best of Irish gay and lesbian short films, followed by an after-party. 7:30-10:30 p.m., $20 ($15 in advance); Irish Arts Center, 553 W. 51st St., 646-549-1349, irishartscenter.org
Dance all night
DJs Tony Moran, Ivan Gomez and Wayne G will spin at nightlife event CLICK-Pride, put on by NYC Pride and CLICK FRIDAYS, a weekly dance party for men. 11 p.m., tickets starting at $20; BPM Club, 516 W. 42nd St., 212-239-2999, bpmny.com/pride
SATURDAY
Party on a rooftop
The VIP Rooftop Party is a staple of Pride weekend. DJs Dave Aude, Escape and Nacho Chapado will get people at a third-floor bar overlooking the Hudson. 2-10 p.m., tickets starting at $119: Hudson Terrace, 621 W. 46th St., nycpride.org
Be a ‘Teaze’
This one’s just for the ladies. DJ Dimples and DJ Whitney Day will be spinning at Teaze, Pride’s exclusive event for women. 4-10 p.m., tickets starting at $25; Hudson River Park Pier 26, West and North Moore streets, nycpride.org
Try your luck
The Hammerstein Ballroom will be transformed into a casino, complete with slots, blackjack, craps and more, for WE Party Casino. There’ll also be visual art, LED displays, dancers and more sensory overload. 10 p.m.-6 a.m., tickets $100; 311 W. 34th St., wepartycasino.com
SUNDAY
Show your Pride
Check out vendors and music from the likes of De’Borah, Kim Joyce, Garek and more at the street fair PrideFest, now in its 20th year. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Hudson Street between Abingdon Square and W. 14th Street, nycpride.org
Get your brunch on
In honor of Pride, ilili is throwing a burlesque brunch party, featuring entertainment from drag queens Shequida, Sherry Vine and Eve Van Cartier, music by Scotty Rox, a free Qui tequila cocktail for guests and, of course, its menu of Lebanese cuisine. Noon-4 p.m.; 236 Fifth Ave., 212-683-2929, ililinyc.com
‘Dance with Demi
Demi Lovato headlines NYC Pride’s largest annual fundraiser, Dance on the Pier, which also features DJ Grind and DJ Pagano and closes with a fireworks display. 4-10 p.m., tickets starting at $50, nycpride.org
Party with Whitney Day
Join the “Queen of Lesbian Nightlife” for a post-parade party, featuring sounds from Whitney, as well as Miss Betty Ford, Mary Mac and Sveta. Doors at 5 p.m., $25; Marquee, 289 10th Ave., 646-473-0202, marqueeny.com