NYC Pride Week: Demi Lovato, rally and more events

Pride Week is in full swing! Here are a few ways to celebrate this weekend, in addition to Sunday’s big march:

FRIDAY

Rally for Pride

Kick off the weekend with the New York City LGBT Pride Rally, which will feature dozens of well-known speakers and performers, including Michelle Visage, Betty Who and Sharon Needles. 6-9:30 p.m., FREE; Hudson River Park Pier 26, West and North Moore streets, nycpride.org

See short films

The Craic Gay & Lesbian Film Festival Best of Shorts features the best of Irish gay and lesbian short films, followed by an after-party. 7:30-10:30 p.m., $20 ($15 in advance); Irish Arts Center, 553 W. 51st St., 646-549-1349, irishartscenter.org

Dance all night

DJs Tony Moran, Ivan Gomez and Wayne G will spin at nightlife event CLICK-Pride, put on by NYC Pride and CLICK FRIDAYS, a weekly dance party for men. 11 p.m., tickets starting at $20; BPM Club, 516 W. 42nd St., 212-239-2999, bpmny.com/pride

SATURDAY

Party on a rooftop

The VIP Rooftop Party is a staple of Pride weekend. DJs Dave Aude, Escape and Nacho Chapado will get people at a third-floor bar overlooking the Hudson. 2-10 p.m., tickets starting at $119: Hudson Terrace, 621 W. 46th St., nycpride.org

Be a ‘Teaze’

This one’s just for the ladies. DJ Dimples and DJ Whitney Day will be spinning at Teaze, Pride’s exclusive event for women. 4-10 p.m., tickets starting at $25; Hudson River Park Pier 26, West and North Moore streets, nycpride.org

Try your luck

The Hammerstein Ballroom will be transformed into a casino, complete with slots, blackjack, craps and more, for WE Party Casino. There’ll also be visual art, LED displays, dancers and more sensory overload. 10 p.m.-6 a.m., tickets $100; 311 W. 34th St., wepartycasino.com

SUNDAY

Show your Pride

Check out vendors and music from the likes of De’Borah, Kim Joyce, Garek and more at the street fair PrideFest, now in its 20th year. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Hudson Street between Abingdon Square and W. 14th Street, nycpride.org

Get your brunch on

In honor of Pride, ilili is throwing a burlesque brunch party, featuring entertainment from drag queens Shequida, Sherry Vine and Eve Van Cartier, music by Scotty Rox, a free Qui tequila cocktail for guests and, of course, its menu of Lebanese cuisine. Noon-4 p.m.; 236 Fifth Ave., 212-683-2929, ililinyc.com

‘Dance with Demi

Demi Lovato headlines NYC Pride’s largest annual fundraiser, Dance on the Pier, which also features DJ Grind and DJ Pagano and closes with a fireworks display. 4-10 p.m., tickets starting at $50, nycpride.org

Party with Whitney Day

Join the “Queen of Lesbian Nightlife” for a post-parade party, featuring sounds from Whitney, as well as Miss Betty Ford, Mary Mac and Sveta. Doors at 5 p.m., $25; Marquee, 289 10th Ave., 646-473-0202, marqueeny.com