Cheapskate: The best FREE events in New York this week

Cary Elwes in conversation with Tom Santopietro

If you wish, you should venture over to Barnes & Noble Union Square this evening for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of cult classic “The Princess Bride,” courtesy of actor Cary Elwes. In “As You Wish,” Elwes provides fans with exclusive photos; interviews with co-stars Robin Wright, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal, Christopher Guest and Mandy Patinkin, author and screenwriter William Goldman, producer Norman Lear and director Rob Reiner; and never-before-told stories. It would be inconceivable to miss it! Monday, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com

Mexican Trees of Life

Head over to the offices of Assembly Member Richard Gottfried this month to check out “Arboles de la Vida (Trees of Life),” an exhibition of works created by Ava McNamee and students of her Penn South Ceramics Studio workshop based on the decorative clay pieces from Mexico. Stop by tomorrow evening for the opening reception and enjoy wine and a conversation with the artists. The exhibit runs through Nov. 14. Opens Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m., FREE, Offices of Assembly Member Richard Gottfried, 242 W. 27th St., 212-807-7900

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo takes a short break from running the state of New York this Wednesday evening to present his memoir, “All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life” at Barnes & Noble Union Square. The memoir details Cuomo’s personal and political life and work. Wednesday, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com

Pratt Presents Michael Kimmelman and Annabelle Selldorf in Conversation

Architect Annabelle Selldorf and award-winning New York Times critic Michael Kimmelman kick off Pratt Institute’s fall Pratt Presents public programs series this Thursday with a discussion about the power of architecture, how it has served as a catalyst for change in New York City and its impact on the urban landscape. The event is part of Archtober, the city’s month-long festival celebrating architecture and design. Thursday, 6:30 p.m., FREE, Higgins Hall Auditorium, Pratt Institute, 61 St. James Place, reservations required for limited seating, pratt.edu/events/public-programs

Pickle Day

Deciding on weekend plans can put you in quite a pickle — and we mean that literally when it comes to this weekend. Make your way down to the Lower East Side for Pickle Day, featuring a variety of pickles that’ll make your head spin. Enjoy more than 15 picklers, more than 30 LES food and fashion vendors, a home pickling contest, games, activities, face painting, DJ lessons, a photo booth and, of course, pickle on a stick. Sunday, noon-5 p.m., FREE, Orchard St. btwn Houston and Delancey sts., pickleday.nyc