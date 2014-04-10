Cherry Blossom season has arrived at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden

The first bud has blossomed into a pretty pink wonder.

Cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden on April 10, 2014. Photo Credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority / Meredith Daniels

You know it’s really spring once the cherry blossoms start to bloom.

The first flower appeared on Tuesday on one of the cherry blossom trees at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. It’s time to celebrate!

Put the winter jackets away and push the sweaters to the back of your closet! FInd your open-toed shoes and get a pedicure! Do that spring cleaning you’ve been putting off!

And if you know what’s good for you, visit the garden soon because once one flower blooms, they all come out to play. There are more than 200 cherry blossom trees at the garden. Follow their progress and time your visit by checking out the garden’s CherryWatch Blossom Status Map.