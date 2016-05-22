Children’s Museum of Manhattan exhibit teaches children about NYC’s water system

Talk about water works.

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan will open a new interactive exhibition on May 28 that teaches children about New York City’s water system.

“Dynamic H2O” will take over three levels in the museum’s Sussman Environmental Center, an outdoor courtyard. It replaces a previous water-related exhibit, “City Splash.”

The new exhibit aims to teach children how 1.1 billion gallons of water makes it more than 125 miles from upstate reservoirs to the taps of New Yorkers each day.

Hands-on tools include a 16-foot-long water table that demonstrates the path water can travel, from the clouds to streams to pipes. Children can experiment with water flow and pressure and even build their own high-rise towers using Duplo Lego Blocks.

Other aspects of the exhibit enable visitors to create their own aqueduct using magnetic tubes and pump water to the top of a skyscraper. Daily public programs will also explore how water is filtered and analyzed, as well as the study of marine biology.

“Our municipal water system is one of New York City’s greatest treasures,” said Andrew Ackerman, the Children’s Museum’s executive director, in a statement. “‘Dynamic H2O’ offers our guests a chance to have fun and stay cool while learning about the important role water plays in the city and our lives.”