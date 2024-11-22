Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

While some folks come by the barbershop at 1571 Lexington Ave. in Harlem for a fresh fade or a close shave, owner Alexander Rodríguez has a little something extra to offer his customers: a glimpse of the American dream in action.

Behind each haircut, there’s a story of grit and gratitude—a journey that began when Rodríguez arrived from the Dominican Republic in 2016, only 17 years old, with his mother and brother by his side.

“We came to my grandmother’s house, where I had to sleep on the couch with my mother because there wasn’t enough space,” Rodríguez said. “For 11 months, I slept there, grateful for the small space my grandparents could offer us.” Two weeks after arriving in New York, Rodríguez began working at his first barbershop, but the path wasn’t always smooth.

“My beginning was like anyone else’s… I faced rejection,” he said. “When people came into the barbershop, I’d ask if I could help them, but many would say no. Some said I was too young and preferred to go to other barbers. It was uncomfortable at times.” Rodríguez added. “Like any barber knows, the beginnings are tough, but when you want something, you make it happen.”

In 2023, Rodríguez opened his barbershop in Harlem—a milestone that reflects his perseverance. “It wasn’t easy, but I did it, with the help of my family,” he added. “Being Dominican means carrying my homeland high and representing it wherever I go, especially in New York.”

Over time, his work gained momentum. “The process gradually improved. The more criticism I got, the stronger it made me,” he added. “I’ve always been punctual, respectful, and have a lot of discipline because I love my job.” After three years of dedication in his first barbershop, Rodríguez earned a reputation for his skill and professionalism.

Today, customers like Mike Morales, 29, are a testament to Rodríguez’s success. Morales, who lives on the Upper East Side, has been coming to the barbershop for two years. “I usually look for Hispanic barbershops because I’m used to the culture—the music, the vibe, and the way they cut hair,” Morales said.

Keeping the culture alive is a huge part of what keeps Rodríguez motivated.

“My father used to cut my hair, and from a young age, that motivated me to be a barber and give back to the community. Now, every day, I feel like I’m living that dream.”