PHOTOS: Highsnobiety celebrates New York Fashion Week in Tribeca

Charlie Bardey, Celeste Yim, Martin Herlihy
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety

New York Fashion Week had several brands and businesses celebrating this past week.

Highsnobiety, a media company that aims to define and shape the forefront of global culture, hosted a party on Sept. 11 at Primo’s in Tribeca to celebrate the youth culture and community spirit that comes with New York Fashion Week.

The party kicked off with dancing and cake, with guests from the fashion, media and culture zeitgeist joining Highsnobiety Editor-in-Chief Willa Bennett. Invitations were received by those who were on Highsnobiety’s “Close Friends” Instagram, a feature that Bennett had utilized to share details for their “Haus Parties.”

Guests included Highsnobiety Creative Director Michael Quinn, the Highsnobiety team and family and friends including Skepta, Adonis, Bloody Osiris, Cleo Pirez, Cautious Clay, Noa Fisher, Royce O’Neal of the Brooklyn Nets, Sintra Martins of Saint Sintra, Lynette Adkins, Dizzy Fae, Jack Broadnax, Lucy Rae McFadin, Minami Gessel, UPSAHL, Donovan Howard, Shavone Charles, Alani Figueroa, Isabella Lalonde of Beepy Bella, Yolande Macon, Lynzie Riebling of Revolt, Cindy Nguyen of Louis Vuitton, Kingsley Gbadegesin amongst other guests from New York City’s fashion and creative media worlds. Everyone celebrated to music by Nas Leber and Mellow Domingo, and enjoyed drinks provided by Stella Artois.

Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety
Photo courtesy of Highsnobiety

