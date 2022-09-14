PHOTOS: Highsnobiety celebrates New York Fashion Week in Tribeca

New York Fashion Week had several brands and businesses celebrating this past week.

Highsnobiety, a media company that aims to define and shape the forefront of global culture, hosted a party on Sept. 11 at Primo’s in Tribeca to celebrate the youth culture and community spirit that comes with New York Fashion Week.

The party kicked off with dancing and cake, with guests from the fashion, media and culture zeitgeist joining Highsnobiety Editor-in-Chief Willa Bennett. Invitations were received by those who were on Highsnobiety’s “Close Friends” Instagram, a feature that Bennett had utilized to share details for their “Haus Parties.”

Everyone celebrated to music by Nas Leber and Mellow Domingo, and enjoyed drinks provided by Stella Artois.