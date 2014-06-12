Coney Island’s Thunderbolt opening at 11 a.m. Saturday

The ground breaking ceremony for the new Coney Island roller coaster called ” The Thunderbolt.” Photo Credit: Joseph Leonard

Brooklyn adrenaline junkies are about to be hit by a thunderbolt — Coney Island’s newest thrill ride, that is.

The Thunderbolt, a recently completed roller coaster in Coney Island’s Luna Park, will open to the public on Saturday. After city officials and developers host a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, thrill-seekers will be able to ride the coaster starting at 11 a.m.

The Thunderbolt sits where its original, wooden namesake dazzled riders from the 1920s to the 1980s. The 115-foot-tall roller coaster begins with a 90-degree vertical drop immediately followed by a loop. The ride runs for about two minutes and reaches 55 mph, according to a news release.

At $10 million, the roller coaster is part of the city’s plan to revitalize Coney Island’s historic amusement district. Since 2009, more than $140 million has been pumped into improving the area.