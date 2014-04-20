Go back to school with these continuing education programs for adults

Get back in the classroom this summer through continuing education programs for adults. Photo Credit: Fox / Ron P. Jaffe

This summer, school is in session.

For adults looking to expand their employment prospects or change careers entirely, there’s no better place to be. New York City is home to dozens of universities and colleges, many of which have summer programs for technical and professional certificates geared toward adult education.

If you’re thinking of heading back to school, here’s a look at several institutions that have continuing education and professional programs for adults to get you started on your journey.

CUNY

With more than two dozen schools across all five boroughs, the City University of New York’s continuing education program makes it convenient and affordable to go back to school. Programs are also wide-ranging, with fields of study offered including accounting, nursing and allied health, buildings and construction and information technology. cuny.edu/academics/conted.html

Fordham University

Whether you’re looking to do a post-baccalaureate, earn a professional certificate or even just take a few classes for fun, Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies caters to adult learners of all stripes across its Bronx, New York and Westchester campuses. For those looking to bone up on their hashtags and subtweets, professional studies offerings include a digital and social media certificate. fordham.edu/academics/summer_session

The New School

From more creative outlets to developing better business acumen, The New School’s continuing education classes cover the gamut. Three of the school’s divisions — Parsons, The New School for Public Engagement and Mannes — offer professional training certificates and courses for both credit and noncredit enrollment in areas that include digital design, business and food studies. newschool.edu/continuing-education

New York University

For total immersion into a subject over periods as short as a week, check out NYU’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies’ range of summer intensive programs. Get an in-depth overview in such areas as real estate, interior design, Android app development and digital marketing, all taught by experts in their respective industries. scps.nyu.edu/academics/noncredit-offerings/intensives.html