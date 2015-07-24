Converse unveils new Chuck Taylors; will hit stores on July 28

The sneakers will have a suggested retail price of $70.

Chuck Taylors are getting a makeover.

On Thursday, Converse unveiled the latest version of their classic sneakers, the Chuck Taylor All Star II. The new Chuck Taylors will hit the shelves on July 28.

The new sneakers have a Nike Lunarlon sockliner, a nonslip padded tongue and a “super soft mico-suede lining, Converse said in a release. The sneakers will upgrade some of Converse’s classic mainstays, including a fully embroidered All Star patch.

The sneakers will have suggested retail price of $70.

Converse described the sneakers as being “designed of the creative lifestyle.”