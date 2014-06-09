Crop tops are the hot new trend for 2014

A model walks the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger Women’s fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014. Photo Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Dare to bare this season!

Let’s crop those tees and hike up those shorts and shirts and show off that beautiful waist. Note: If you don’t have a naturally defined waist, try a skinny belt over a high-waisted bottom.

This season, every designer from alice + olivia to Thakoon to DKNY to Tracy Reese and Diane von Furstenberg showed off great crop tops in their spring collections.

Tommy Hilfiger got sporty with cropped sweatshirts over shorts, and Alexander Wang went with cropped white men’s shirts over skirts. Jill Stuart, meanwhile, showed black leather bras over high-waisted skirts.

One of my favorite looks that didn’t hit the New York runways is from Australian designer Zimmerman (shown above). The cream-colored cropped wrap top is feminine yet speaks to the trends, and the matching high-waisted shorts are chic and playful.

So start doing those situps and head outside to show off your hard work.

Crop top hot tip

If you aren’t as tan as you’d like to be, try La Mer’s Face and Body Gradual Tan tanning lotion. It makes your skin shine and glow with the perfect tan. No orange hands or legs for you. $85; at cremedelamer.com