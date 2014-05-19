Day trips from NYC: escape the city to these spots

Fun getaways are not as far away as you think.

To help you plan your action-packed summer escape from New York City, here are our picks for what to do in a day.

HUDSON VALLEY

The New York region has plenty of summer fun in store for the day.Summer highlights: In the Catskills, music lovers can check out the Mountain Jam (June 5-8, mountainjam.com) at Hunter Mountain. Another festival fave is the Greyfox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm in Oak Hill (July 17-20, greyfoxbluegrass.com), featuring bluegrass and acoustic music, dancing and local food vendors. A little closer to home is the Storm King Arts Center (1 Museum Rd., 845-534-3115, stormking.org) in New Windsor, a world-renowned sculpture park with 500 acres of fields, hills and woodlands.

Getting there: Two hours by car to the Catskills; one hour by car to Storm King.

POCONO MOUTAINS

Explore the great outdoors of northeastern Pennsylvania.Summer highlights: Bike, hike and raft through Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley River Gorge with Big Day Out (Poconowhitewater.com) or opt for a whitewater rafting trip with Sourced Adventures (Sourcedadventures.com). Through Labor Day, you can also cool off at Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark (309 Resort Dr., 570-629-1662, camelbeach.com) and its 37-plus rides, slides and pools. Thrill seekers can take a tandem skydive with Sky’s the Limit (Skysthelimit.net), where in-between shrieks they’ll enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains, the Delaware Water Gap and the New York City skyline.

Getting there: About two hours by car or bus.

CAPE MAY

Escape to this seaside Victorian home-lined gem and the southernmost tip of New Jersey.Summer highlights: Cape May’s beach is regarded as one of the best in America, so that’s well worth the trip to the picturesque Jersey Shore town. Stroll or bike ride along the two-mile promenade and check out the old-school arcades. And don’t miss the Cape May Lighthouse in the Cape May Point State Park. With a 199-step spiraling staircase, it offers a stunning panoramic view of the region.

Getting there: About three hours by car.