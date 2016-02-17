Debi Mazar and lookalike daughter Giulia Isabel attend Zac Posen’s New York Fashion Week show

Debi Mazar sat front row at Zac Posen with a darling seat mate, her daughter, whose pale blue eyes match her mom’s.

Unlike other stars at the show who were dressed to the hilt in the designer’s clothes (these included Jennifer Hudson and Katie Holmes), Mazar, who looked very chic, pulled her black, off-the-shoulder dress from her own closet.

“Zac’s a friend,” she said, adding, “and I’m not wearing him. I’m showing up to see the clothes. I don’t know why it’s important to get all dressed up. I’m a purist.” The actress said she’s thoroughly enjoying her role as Maggie, on the TV Land hit show, “Younger,” in which she stars with Sutton Foster. And she loves her casual wardrobe.

“I’m supposed to be poor and an artist. I don’t have to worry about my clothes.” Apparently, it’s a relief to dress down, she said, claiming to have been typecast. “I always play the [expletive] in a power suit.”