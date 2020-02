The opening is scheduled for October.

Designer Derek Lam is bringing his signature cool to SoHo this fall.

The fashion fave’s diffusion line Derek Lam 10 Crosby is opening a store at 115 Mercer St., the designer announced on Thursday. The opening is scheduled for October.

This is 10 Crosby’s first stand-alone boutique.

Lam’s main collection, meanwhile, is housed at the flagship on Madison Avenue.