LATEST PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
Lifestyle

Doctors to Columbia University: Drop Dr. Oz and his 'quack treatments'

A group of top docs is not happy

A group of top docs is not happy with Dr. Oz. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By AMNY.COM
Print

A group of 10 top doctors sent a letter to Columbia University this week demanding the school drop TV doctor Mehmet Oz as vice chairman of their surgery department, according to reports.

The letter accuses Oz, who is also a cardiovascular surgeon, of pushing unfounded "miracle" weight-loss supplements, showing "disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine" and "promoting quack treatments and cures in the interest of personal financial gain."

Dr. Henry I. Miller of Stanford University penned the plea, addressed to Lee Goldman, dean of Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine at Columbia, and NYC-based Dr. Gilbert Ross of the American Council on Science and Health co-signed, along with eight others.

The university has not removed Oz, and issued a statement to the Associated Press on Thursday that said they are "committed to the principle of academic freedom and to upholding faculty members' freedom of expression for statements they make in public discussion."

Oz testified at a Senate hearing last summer about alleged deceptive advertising for green coffee bean extract, used as an over-the-counter diet supplement.

By AMNY.COM

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
On Wednesday, John Doherty, chef / owner of The man who fed 25 presidents a year at the Waldorf
East Williamsburg's multiroom event complex, Avant Gardner, is Festivals to put on your calendar
Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple Head to these bars to watch the Oscars
The Lunar New Year is celebrated with large Watch the Lunar New Year Parade and more things do this weekend
There's a lot you can do on Valentine's Avoid the Valentine's Day feels at these events