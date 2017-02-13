Dogs find places to run in this NYC winter

It might be furrr-eezing out, but that doesn’t mean your furry friend wants to stay cooped up in the apartment all winter.

And while sitting at home binge-watching on Netflix seems like time well-spent for us humans, our beloved pets need a bit more exercise.

But don’t fret, there are plenty of opportunities in New York to make your dog’s energetic — and leash-free — dreams come true. Here are a few indoor (and outdoor) options.

School For The Dogs: Sign Fido up to this members-only indoor and outdoor park. Membership starts at $55 per month for unlimited visits to the open-play times, when you can watch your pup play with his peers. There’s even a heater for the outdoor park.

Times: 12 to 1 p.m., and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday; 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday

Where: 155 E. Second St.

More information: schoolforthedogs.com

Andrea Arden: Small dogs rejoice — this indoor open-play is for you. If your pup is under 20 pounds, bring him to this trainer-moderated, small-dog play group. Each visit is $15 per dog with no advance registration necessary.

Times: 6 to 7 p.m., Mondays ; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Saturday

Where: 32 W 25th St.

More information: andreaarden.com

Outdoor dog runs: Brave the cold and check out one of the city’s more than 50 dog runs. Let your dog run free in the large, fenced-in areas that can be found throughout all five boroughs.

Where: Find a list of dog parks near you at nycgovparks.org