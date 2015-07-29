Earl the Grumpy Puppy is here to dethrone Grumpy Cat

You’d think cute animals would be in a better mood.

Grumpy Cat, the millionaire feline whose sucess rides on being in a consistently bad mood has a new foe: Grumpy Pup.

Earl the Grumpy Puppy launched his cranky Instagram account just 6 weeks ago and already has almost 6,000 followers!

Earl, a baby Puggle — that is, a poodle mixed with a beagle, who wouldn’t be grumpy about that?! — snarls at captions like “Sunday Funday” .

Grumpy Puppy looks like he may even be grumpier than his competitor, Grumpy Cat.

Life is ruff.