6 fun and tasty ways to celebrate Earth Day in NYC

Earth Day is Wednesday, April 22nd! Take a moment or 24 hours to appreciate the planet and city with live in with these eco-friendly activities.

Daybreaker, the early morning dance party that replaces booze bars with coffee and juice bars will be hosting a special Earth Day edition. Celebrate the planet with DJ PjOE and expect many earthly surprises. $20 +, Verboten, 54 N. 11th St., Williamsburg, 6 a.m. – 9 .a.m

The Musket Room is turning off the lights for chef Matt Lambert’s Earth Day menu ($95). 7 courses, all raw (meaning nothing cooked above 120 Fahrenheit), will further reduce the need to use natural resources and be enjoyed by candleight. Dishes include Scallops with fennel and olive oil, Venison tartar accompanied by Uni, pickles, mustard and truffle and a sweet lemongrass custard with apple and yoghurt. 265 Elizabeth St., 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Eataly is celebrating all day, starting with an 8:45 a.m conversation with Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini on the rooftop. From 12p.m. – 6 p.m., the marketplace will host a sustainable in-store farmer’s market. 200 Fifth Ave.

Measure Lounge will be serving a $29 three-course sustainable lunch including Beetroot & goat cheese salad, representing Earth; Smoked Tomato Soup, representing both Wind and Wood; and Homemade Chili Fries, representing Fire. They’ll also have a $16 martini sampler featuring an earthly Mojito, an airy Aviator and a fire-inspired Spicy Paloma Cocktail. 400 Fifth Ave.

Contrada chef John Paidas will be showing his love for local flora with an Earth Day Vegan dinner. The $50 4-course vegan prix fixe starts with an Heirloom Legume Salad with Homemade Ciabatta, followed by Hand-Cut Tagliatelle with Asparagus & Sweet Chili, continues with Toasted Quinoa with Spring Vegetables & Tuscan Oil, and finishes with an Oatmeal Cake with Chocolate Crumble & Wild Blueberries. 84 E. 4th St., 4:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

NYC Greenmarkets will be celebrating Earth Day! Visit www.growNYC.org for events in your neighborhood.