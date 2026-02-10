An Upper East Side escape to Italy: Dining at San Babila

San Babila is a restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan that specializes in Italian cuisine. At San Babila, you experience more than just dinner.

San Babila brings the taste of Italy to the Big Apple! Inspired by southern Italian recipes, they provide a taste of home for longing Italians and a delicious new experience for curious New Yorkers. Their mission is to let customers indulge in fresh Italian pastries and Italian coffee in the morning or savor nurturing Italian dishes, high-quality Italian wines and spirits. In our case, we enjoyed the latter.

We started with an order of fresh bread and butter, imported burrata, polpette, and a sunset salad. The fresh assortment of cherry tomatoes, beets, and feta made the table colorful. We paired the appetizers with a round of cocktails—four espresso martinis, please! This was seriously the best burrata I’ve ever had.

In true Italian fashion, we all ordered pasta: rich ragù di osso buco, classic pappardelle bolognese, and even rigatoni all’aragosta. We made sure to order a side of spinach because we never forget our greens!

With cocktails flowing all night and rich, delicious food, I’ve already decided to return to San Babila. The staff treated us graciously as well.

How could you visit New York City without a celebrity sighting? We actually appeared in the background of Bravo’s Next Gen NYC ahead of their second season, so watch out for that!

The ambience is right, and the food is even better. San Babila is the place to be.

For all my pasta lovers, don’t sleep!

For any reservations, visit sanbabilanyc.com