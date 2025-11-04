BagelFest is set to return to Citi Field this month

Nothing’s more New York than a morning bagel and coffee—except BagelFest at Citi Field.

That’s right, Bagelfest is set to return to Citi Field on Sunday, Nov. 16, for its sixth year of showcasing the world’s best bagels! Over two thousand bagel lovers will gather to try twenty-five of the best bagel makers, including local legends like Utopia Bagels and Ess-a-Bagel (NYC), and some global favorites like Bagel Belly (Denmark) and Si Si Bagels (Spain).

Sam Silverman, the founder and CEO of BagelFest, also known as the bagel ambassador, said, “You are never going to be in a room with as many people who are just as excited, the energy is palpable.. I’ve been to every food festival in New York, I’ve done my homework, and I can confidently say that no one touches the environment that we are able to create at Bagelfest.”

The culinary experience will feature taste testing, education, entertainment, and engagement, including voting for the coveted prize of ‘Best Bagel’ and many other anticipated categories. Don’t miss the chance to be part of the excitement—get your tickets for New York BagelFest, with prices starting at $69 and higher-tier VIP options that include merchandise and an industry pro bagel tour (as well as other incentives). Secure your spot and join fellow bagel enthusiasts for an unforgettable day!

The line up includes: Utopia Bagels (New York City), Starship Bagel (Dallas & Lewisville, TX), Ess-a-Bagel (New York City), St-Viateur Bagel (Montreal, Canada), Bagel Market (New York City), Fantzye Bagels (Kingston, NY), Holey City Bagels (Charleston, NC), Tali’s Bagels (Honolulu, HI), Flour Moon Bagels (New Orleans, LA), and Craft Bagel Co. (Berkeley Heights, NJ), B’s Bagels & Butters (Gig Harbor, WA), Emerald City Bagels (Atlanta, GA), Tilly Bagel Shop (Chicago, IL), Curley’s Bagels (Queens, NY), Si Si Bagels (Madrid, Spain), Bagizza (New York City), Baltik’s Bagels (Richmond, VA), Potchke (Knoxville, TN), Dutchman’s Wood-Fired Bagels (Brunswick, ME), and Backyard Bagel (Seattle, WA), Town Bagel (Plainview, Long Island, NY) and Bagel Belly (Copenhagen, Denmark).

BagelFest 2025 will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Citi Field in the Heineken Diamond Lounge.

Visit www.bagelfest.com for all your bagel-loving needs.