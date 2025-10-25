Italian-based balsamic vinegar company Carandini debuts in the US

Carandini’s new glazes are now available for purchase in the US.

A balsamic vinegar company steeped in tradition has broken into the US retail market with the launch of two new artisanal glazes.

Carandini has been producing Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (produced in Modena, Italy) since 1641, employing traditional methods to maintain consistency in the recipe.

“The recipe for Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has remained unchanged for centuries, as has its production method. Although it has evolved in terms of quality control and food safety, it still preserves the same secrets, ingredients, and production processes,” said Stefano Bellei, CEO of Carandini. “Moreover, to protect not only its traditional methods but also the ingredients used, the product is now safeguarded by two official regulations: the PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) for Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and the PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) for Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.”

Bellei says that a common misconception about balsamic vinegar is that it’s all the same. True balsamic vinegar from Modena is heavily safeguarded to keep up the authenticity of each product that Carandini produces.

“For the production of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO, only one ingredient is allowed: cooked grape must obtained exclusively from grapes grown in the province of Modena. The aging process takes place in batteries of wooden barrels over many years,” said Bellei. “For Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, only two ingredients are permitted: cooked or concentrated grape must and wine vinegar, combined with a portion of vinegar aged at least 10 years. The grapes may come from only seven authorized varieties: Trebbiano, Lambrusco, Sangiovese, Fortana, Ancellotta, and Montuni. Before bottling, the product undergoes rigorous quality controls to ensure its authenticity and excellence.”

“Both PDO and PGI Balsamic Vinegars share another essential ingredient: time. Through careful aging or maturation, time preserves and enhances the unique flavors that make each product truly exceptional,” Bellei continued.

The brand recently cracked the US retail market, stocking two new artisanal glazes at Whole Foods Market and Amazon: Carandini Strawberry Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and Carandini Lemon White Glaze with Sweet White Vinegar. The Strawberry Glaze incorporates tangy notes of balsamic vinegar paired with strawberry, adding a bright finish. The Lemon White Glaze has a citrus-forward flavor with a smooth finish.

Bellei says that these new flavors were developed with their traditions in mind while exploring the new possibilities that can be incorporated into the classic recipes.

“Our goal is always to expand the potential applications of our condiments and vinegars, offering consumers fresh options and possibilities, pairings and trends – these new flavors are a result of our continuous exploration,” said Bellei. “We achieve this while always using natural ingredients and clean, transparent recipes.”

Both glazes retail for $8.49 and are gluten-free, vegan and have no added sugar or fructose syrup.

“It’s fantastic to launch new products, which allows us to continue sharing our Modenese tale of taste and to reach new and existing consumers in the U.S.,” said Bellei. “In addition to our glazes and vinegars, we also craft Italian Cheese dressings that combine vinegar and Parmigiano Reggiano, two Italian excellences in a single bottle.”

For more information about Carandini, visit www.carandini.us.