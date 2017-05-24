Bareburger to offer free burgers on Sunday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You won’t believe what you’re getting for free.

For three hours on Sunday, Bareburger will be giving away its signature “Standard” burger with a meat patty, colby cheese, caramalized onions and special sauce served on a brioche bun.

The free burger comes with no strings attached or other purchases required, in celebration of National Burger Day, said Bareburger spokeswoman Gabie Kur.

The chain will also be offering a complimentary vegan, gluten-free version, the “Farmstead” burger, made with a sweet potato and wild rice patty wrapped in collard greens and topped with green hummus, tomatoes, baby kale and avocado basil dressing.

The burgers are up for grabs from 3 to 6 p.m. at any of the city’s 19 locations, including 12 in Manhattan, five in Queens and two in Brooklyn. They’ll be available as long as supplies last.

Born in Astoria, Queens, the Bareburger chain is known for serving grass-fed, pasture-raised meats and locally sourced ingredients.